The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.