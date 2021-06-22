The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

