The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 37,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

