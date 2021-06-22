The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,178,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 690,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.24% of The Western Union worth $226,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.