The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. The9 shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 2,483,589 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

