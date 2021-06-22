THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 33.9% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $156,553.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

