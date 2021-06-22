Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.72. The company had a trading volume of 210,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.