THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 1.1%

THG Plc (LON:THG) was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04). Approximately 557,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,246,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($8.13).

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get THG alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.19.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.