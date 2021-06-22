Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 1,067 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Andrew Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65.

On Thursday, April 1st, Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 160,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,461. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15.

KALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

