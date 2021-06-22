THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. THORChain has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $233.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00017222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00113843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00158486 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.41 or 0.99339838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

