Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $29,284.31

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $29,284.31 and approximately $58,940.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011338 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.