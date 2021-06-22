ThoreCoin Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $639.20 million and approximately $16,057.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,373.74 or 0.22529097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00109268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00154058 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,875.12 or 1.00443831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

