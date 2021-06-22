ThreeFold Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.55 million and $49,569.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.