Tidal Finance Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $170,769.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

