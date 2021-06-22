Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.47 or 1.00596147 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

