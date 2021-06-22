TNC Coin Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $32.91 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

