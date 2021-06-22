Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Down 5.4%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

