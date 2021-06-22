Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. 125,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,861. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EverQuote by 981.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.