TomoChain (TOMO) Market Cap Tops $123.63 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $123.63 million and $12.91 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,785,012 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

