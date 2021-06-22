Tony Sanchez Sells 2,895 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 1,171,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,580. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

