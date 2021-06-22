Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.84. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 893,142 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

