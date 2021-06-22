TotemFi (TOTM) Price Hits $0.18

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. TotemFi has a total market cap of $646,001.24 and approximately $57,157.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,818.84 or 1.00026624 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,573,975 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

Buying and Selling TotemFi

