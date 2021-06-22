TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (PACE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TPG Pace Tech Opportunities to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG Pace Tech Opportunities N/A N/A N/A TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPG Pace Tech Opportunities $103.97 million -$33.32 million -3.49 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.68

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG Pace Tech Opportunities 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Competitors 2163 11362 21231 607 2.57

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.29%. Given TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. in July 2020. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

