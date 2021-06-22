TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.81. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 37,989 shares traded.

TACT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.