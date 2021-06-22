TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Holdings Decreased by KPCB XIII Associates LLC

KPCB XIII Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up 7.9% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned about 3.34% of TransMedics Group worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 19,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,443. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $806.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,461,744. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

