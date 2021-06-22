TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

