TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $15,940.25 and approximately $4,286.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.04 or 1.00012628 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003063 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

