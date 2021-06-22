Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

TMCI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,770. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last 90 days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

