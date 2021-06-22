Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Tredegar worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TG opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

