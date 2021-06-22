Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Trifast alerts:

TRI stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144.75 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.10. The firm has a market cap of £196.91 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.