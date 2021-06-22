Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$173.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$167.22.

TSU stock traded up C$8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$154.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,307. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$57.62 and a 1 year high of C$164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.84.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

