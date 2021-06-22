Troy Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,604 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 6.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of The Procter & Gamble worth $351,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

