True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.47

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 129853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

