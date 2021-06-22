Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Achieves $39,501.96

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Truegame has a market capitalization of $39,501.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

