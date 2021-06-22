Truist Securiti Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

