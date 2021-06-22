TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,050.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $537,690.25 and $2,050.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00033515 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00191155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00031752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006743 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.