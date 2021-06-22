Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $153,000.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 260,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,514. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

