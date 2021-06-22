TrustVerse Hits One Day Volume of $163,265.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $163,265.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

