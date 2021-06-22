Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.78. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 13,522 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 850.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

