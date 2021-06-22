TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $391,742.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,220,791,027 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

