TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.15. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVA.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get TVA Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$134.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.