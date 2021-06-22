Typhoon Network Price Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $673,040.56 and $49,697.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

