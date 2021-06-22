U Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, U Network has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $379,197.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

