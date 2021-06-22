UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NVT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,065,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

