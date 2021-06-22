UBS Group AG Grows Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 574.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

