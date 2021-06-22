UBS Group AG Increases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Shake Shack worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

