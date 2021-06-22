UBS Group AG Purchases 131,439 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of 21Vianet Group worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

