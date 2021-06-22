UBS Group AG Purchases 39,417 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 251.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $622,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

STL stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

