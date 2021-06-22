UBS Group AG Sells 8,203 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Element Solutions worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.