UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is €139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.34. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.